Joseph Wolf Joseph C. Wolf, 74, of Coulterville, IL, born February 26, 1945, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, August 12, 2019, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Wolf was an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company for 30 years before his retirement. He was a United States Army veteran and had belonged to the VFW since 1970. Mr. Wolf was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening of all types. He enjoyed playing Euchre, washers and drinking beer with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer "Andy" and Marie F., nee Heiligenstein, Wolf; and a sister Mary Lou Short. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, JoAnn L. Kern Wolf, nee Metzger, whom he married on February 18, 2005; a son, Jason M. Wolf of Carlyle, IL; a daughter, Stephanie (Sean) Houmes of St. Charles, MO; five grandchildren, Andrew Houmes, Samantha Houmes, Abby Wolf, Mollie Wolf and Maggie Wolf; two step-sons, Michael Kern of El Paso, TX, and Stephen Kern of Burlington, KY; four step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leo James (Catherine) Wolf; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve (Chris) Metzger of Elkton, IL; Mary Ann McCollum of O'Fallon, IL, Betty Mackey of Columbia, IL, Patricia (Arthur) Hernandez of Marine, IL, Lori Ann (Robert) Bazzle of Bonne Terre, MO, and Carol Rodriquez; special thanks to, Trudy (Ramon) Matchett, and Richard (Suzanne) Janssen; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to The or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2019
