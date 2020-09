Or Copy this URL to Share

HANEY - Josephine Cotton Prince Haney (81) of Saint Louis, MO formerly of East Saint Louis passed away September 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Visitation Thursday morning September 17, 2020 from 10am until funeral time at 11am at Wade Funeral Home Twin Chapel 4800 Natural Bridge Avenue Saint Louis, MO. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Wade Funeral Home



