Josephine M. Howard Josephine M. Howard, 86 years, of Belleville, IL, passed away on June 6, 2020 at Swansea Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Swansea, IL. She was born July 5, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA. She was married to the late L. V. Howard. They were married October 29, 1971, in Belleville, IL. He passed away April 10, 2020. Josephine was a homemaker, who cherished her family above all. Surviving are her sons, Joel (Lesley) Winston, Kelly (Kelly) Winston, and Michael (Michelle) Howard; daughter, Robin Winston; step-son, Keith (Christine) Howard; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; half brother, Vincent (Kerri) Pioskowski Sr.; half sister, Pat (Bill) Kruszona, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her half sister, Agatha Jasek. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Alzheimer's Association of St. Louis, 9370 Olive Street Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63132. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Arrangements handled by Leesmans Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.