Josephine Mikulcza
March 13, 1925 - October 17, 2020
Fairmont City, Illinois - Josephine M. Mikulcza, age 95, of Fairmont City, IL born on March 13, 1925 in Fairmont City, IL, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her daughters.
Josephine was a weigher for Armour Packing Co. in East St. Louis, IL and later worked for Switzer Candy Co. in St. Louis, MO. She was a life-long member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a member of Holy Rosary Ladies Sodality, Slovenski Club, and American Legion Post 961 Ladies Auxiliary. Josephine loved listening to polka music and had a passion for cooking, catering many events. She was a loving mom, grandma, daughter, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George J. Mikulcza; her parents, Martin and Joanna, nee Wieckowksa, Egnatz; and her siblings, Edward "Eddie" Egnatz, Joseph "Joey" Egnatz, Henry Egnatz, and Irene Dallas.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Patricia A. Mikulcza of Fairmont City, IL, Mary Kay (William) Talley of Maryville, IL, and JoAnn Mikulcza of Fairmont City, IL; her four-legged companion, Sammy; her grandson, Benjamin Talley of Maryville, IL; her sister-in-law, Virginia Egnatz of Swansea, IL; her special niece, Kathy Roth of Swansea, IL; and many loving nieces and nephews and their children.
Memorials may be made in the form of Masses to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL, or the American Heart Association
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL with Fr. Harold Fisher, O.M.I., officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.