Josephine Wolfe Josephine Wolfe, 97, of Glen Carbon, IL, born June 1, 1922 in Caseyville, IL to the late Frank and Beatrice (Guerissi) Scaglione, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Josephine was a homemaker and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Glen Carbon, IL. In addition to her parents, Josephine is preceded in death by her husband Robert Wolfe, her grandson Robert Powers; brothers, Jerome Scaglione, Angelo Scaglione , Frank Scaglione and Joe Scaglione; sisters, Catherine Groze and Angleine Pearson. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons; Bobby (Linda) Wolfe of Collinsville, IL; Timothy (Rene) Gallaher of Alburn IL; daughters, Josephine Hendersen of Troy IL, Geraldine Makler of Edwardsville IL; she is further survived by 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends and distant relatives. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.herrfuneral.com Service: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.