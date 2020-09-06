Joshua Lemuel Witt Joshua Lemuel Witt, 40, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Sunday, October 21, 1979 in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Caseyville, IL. Joshua spend the majority of his career in the food service industry and he loved music and attending concerts. He was an avid Widespread Panic, Grateful Dead and Beatles fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lemuel Witt; step-father, Scott Richard Smith. Surviving are his daughter, Lilly Witt of Fairview Heights, IL; mother, Melissa Witt-Smith of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Jeremy (Betsy) Witt of Millstadt, IL; sisters, Lauren Smith of O'Fallon, IL and Kendra Witt (John) Brooks of Indianola, OK; nieces, Reagan and Morgan Witt and Vanessa Hernandez; nephew, Drake (Katalee) Hernandez. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the to the Family c/o of Melissa Witt-Smith or St. Vincent dePaul. Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 - 3:30 pm Monday, September 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 pm, Monday, September 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL, with Pastor James Kerr officiating. Private Family Interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.