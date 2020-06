PERRY- Joshua D. Perry, 38, of Marissa, IL, born March 16, 1982 in Belleville, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. In keeping with Joshua's wishes, cremation is to take place with no formal visitation or services. A small private family service is being planned. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.



