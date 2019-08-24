Home

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Chapel
2445 Ohio Avenue
Granite City, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Chapel,
Joshua Winberry Obituary
WINBERRY - Joshua Jared Gabriel Winberry, 24, of Granite City, IL passed away August 21, 2019. Visitation 4-8pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Avenue in Granite City on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10-11am. Funeral service to follow Fridays visitation at the church at 11am. Burial in at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019
