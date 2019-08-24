|
WINBERRY - Joshua Jared Gabriel Winberry, 24, of Granite City, IL passed away August 21, 2019. Visitation 4-8pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Avenue in Granite City on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10-11am. Funeral service to follow Fridays visitation at the church at 11am. Burial in at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019