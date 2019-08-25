|
Joshua Winberry Joshua Jared Gabriel Winberry, 24, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born January 1, 1995 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Barbara J. (Traiche) Winberry and the late James L. Winberry. He was a member of Bethel Chapel in Granite City and cherished the love and special times shared with his family. He was a tech savvy person who loved everything about his telephone. He loved taking pictures and videos, was a movie buff and was talented in gaming of any kind. He loved the outdoors and always enjoyed going to a lake or park. He was always looking to play a prank on someone, had a love for animals and food, having hot tea in the mornings and cherished having special talks with his mom. In addition to his beloved mom, he is survived by a brother, Jacob Christian Dakota Winberry of Granite City; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Heather Natasha and Michael Moushey of Granite City and Hannah Michaela Cheyenne and James Tomkinson of Granite City; a nephew, Lucas James Moushey; many aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved father whom passed away on February 16, 2006, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse Daniel Winberry whom passed away on February 10, 2001, John Eric Christian Winberry whom passed away on November 25, 2007 and James Lee Winberry whom passed away on January 21, 2008 and his grandparents, Betty and Christopher George Traiche and Alma and Elmer Winberry. Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Avenue in Granite City on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend David Brimm officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Winberry family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019