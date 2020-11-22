1/1
Joy Niemietz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joy Niemietz
April 6, 1936 - November 10, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - MARION JOY NIEMIETZ, nee Avery, 84 of O'Fallon, Ill., born April 6, 1936 in Grates Cove, Newfoundland, Canada died Nov 10, 2020. Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Herbert Niemietz, her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Surviving are her 3 daughters and sons-in-law, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her brother and sister-in-law and many nephews and nieces. Joy was a school teacher in Canada, then stay-at-home mom who loved knitting, crocheting, reading and cake decorating.
Private services have been held with the family. Joy will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis, Mo., with her husband. Condolences may be expressed on-line at www.wfh-ofallon.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved