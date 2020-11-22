Joy Niemietz
April 6, 1936 - November 10, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - MARION JOY NIEMIETZ, nee Avery, 84 of O'Fallon, Ill., born April 6, 1936 in Grates Cove, Newfoundland, Canada died Nov 10, 2020. Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Herbert Niemietz, her parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Surviving are her 3 daughters and sons-in-law, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her brother and sister-in-law and many nephews and nieces. Joy was a school teacher in Canada, then stay-at-home mom who loved knitting, crocheting, reading and cake decorating.
Private services have been held with the family. Joy will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis, Mo., with her husband. Condolences may be expressed on-line at www.wfh-ofallon.com
.