Teat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Service
10419 Lincoln Trail
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-293-6540
Joyce Alexander Obituary
Joyce W. Alexander Mrs. Joyce Alexander, 85, of Fairview Heights,IL. passed on February 27, 2019 inFairview Heights, IL. in the comfort of her home. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons Derek Alexander and Robert Alexander both of Fairview Heights, IL; Two Sisters Ramona Herte of Glenwood, IL and Jenette (Cecil) McKnight-Hodges of Gary, IN; Six brothers Willie (Mai Bell) Williams, Jr. of Moss Point, MS, Johnnie Williams of Moss Point, MS, Bruce (Josephine) Williams of Moss Point, MS, Floyd (Paula) Williams of Gary, IN, Bernard Williams of Indianapolis, IN and Vernon (Joyce) Williams of Fishers, IN; One Grandson, Damien B. Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relative and friends. Service: Memorial Service will be from 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. on March 29, 2019 at Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. TEAT CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
