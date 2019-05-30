Joyce Arnold Joyce M. Arnold, nee Russell, 76, of Belleville, Illinois, born Monday, November 30, 1942, in Biloxi, MS, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her sons residence in Belleville, Illinois. Joyce was a member of PSOP, Moose Lodge 1221 in Swansea, and a member of the former Southside Improvement Association. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Arnold; parents, Orlie and Lillian, nee Beimbrink, Russell; son-in-law William Willcutt; sister, Judith Ann Windeknecht and brother, Stanley Russell. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Lynn Willcutt of Belleville, IL; son, Kevin (Lisa) Arnold of Belleville, IL; sisters, Ruth Southers of Belleville, IL and Arlene Wojda of Belleville, IL; brother, Jack Russell of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Danny (Kaitlin) Willcutt and Brittney (Shaun) Kirk and a great grandchild, Madison Kirk ; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Family Hospice for their wonderful care and Rita P., Kelly H. and Michelle P. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Arnold Family C/O Karen Willcutt. Visitation: Visitation from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Vance Vyers officiating. Interment will be private at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary