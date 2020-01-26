|
Joyce Battoe Joyce A. Battoe, nee Reed, 87, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, December 6, 1932 in Smithton, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and later worked as a bank teller at Citizens Savings in Belleville and as accounting technician at Scott Air Force Base where she retired after 23 years. As a young adult, she was a proud member of the Belleville Township High School Marching Band. She thoroughly enjoyed the time with her bowling league and card club friends, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren playing cards, games, watching sports, and reading. She was also a special friend to all the family dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Rose, nee Weisner, Reed; a brother, William Reed; and a sister, Carol Crook. Surviving are her five children, Debbie (Andy) Hollenkamp of Shiloh, IL, Sharie (Mark) Meyer of Glen Carbon, IL, Ken Battoe of Belleville, IL, Margie (Dale) Korte of Belleville, IL, and Linda Bettis of Swansea, IL; her grandchildren, Ashley Carter, Courtney Bettis, and Kristina Bettis, Mike (Deana) Hollenkamp, and Lisa (Bob) Wright; her great-grandchildren, Maycn Carter, Gavin Hollenkamp, and Lydia Hollenkamp; her sister Marian Coleman; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to BJC Hospice in appreciation of their support and care for the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Dan Perry officiating. Private family burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020