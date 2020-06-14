Joyce Dudeck

Joyce Flossie Dudeck Joyce (Hofmeister) Dudeck, 83, of New Athens, IL, born August 2, 1936 in New Athens, IL, passed Away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She had been a school teacher, school treasurer, church organist for several area churches, choir director, member of St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens and the church women's guild and Eastern Star. But above all she was a devoted and loving wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; Louis and Clara (Kammler) Hofmeister and her brother; Robert Hofmeister. Joyce is survived by her husband; Donald T. Dudeck, whom she married on September 8, 1956 at St. John United Church of Christ, children; Daniel Dudeck of New Athens, Mary (Joe) Haislip of Union, MO, Brent (Carol) Dudeck of New Athens and Amy (Tom) Kohnen of New Athens. Grandchildren; Brandi (Nathan) Schlattweiler, Brittany (Stephen) Rothermich, Kristyna (Jeremy) Higgins, Casey (Kirsten) Jensen, Bailey Dudeck, Theodore Dudeck, Haley Kohnen, Mallory Kohnen and Dawson Kohnen. Great grandchildren; Harrison and Penelope Schlattweiler, Wesley Rothermich, Madilyn and Grayson Higgins and Wyatt Jensen. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ or the New Athens Home for the Aged. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Service: Private family visitation and services will be held. The public is invited to join the family for committal services at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Valhalla Gardens Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Due to restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic strict adherence to social distancing must be observed. Guests other than immediate family will be required to stay on the driveway near the gravesite. If desired, once services are over and interment process is complete you will be allowed to go to the gravesite to pay your respects.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.