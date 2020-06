Or Copy this URL to Share

DUDECK- Joyce Flos sie (Hofmeister) Dudeck, 83, of New Athens, IL, born August 2, 1936 in New Athens, IL, passed Away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Private family visitation and services will be held. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.



