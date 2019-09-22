|
Joyce Hiser Joyce Diane Hiser, 79 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born March 4, 1940, in East St. Louis, IL, daughter of the late Charles L. and Veronica M., nee Aubuchon, Klaus. She was married to Eugene "Bud" Hiser, Jr., who survives her. They were married August 18, 1962, in Belleville, IL. Joyce was the consummate homemaker, wife, and mother. Her passions in life were cooking for her family, crafts, gardening and landscaping about her home, and spending time with her grandchildren. She particularly enjoyed sharing family stories about the antics of Jordan and Peyton. Surviving are her son, Craig (Michelle) Hiser of Columbia, IL; two grandchildren, Jordan (Kate) Hiser of Vermillion, SD, Peyton Hiser of Murray, KY; two sisters, Judy (Robert) Buser of Waterloo, IL, and Debra (Ronald) McCain of Belleville, IL; brother, Joseph (Diane) Klaus of Albuquerque, NM; sister-in-law, Hazel Baker of Fairview Heights, IL; brother-in-law, Edward (Marvin) Hiser of Palm Springs, CA, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Betty Hilkey. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Family Hospice of Belleville, IL 5110 West Main St., Belleville, IL, 62226, www.familyhospice.org, or , #5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL, 62062. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral procession to leave Lawlor Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, at 10:30 am, for a committal service at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Carl Scherrer, officiating.
