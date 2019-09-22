|
|
|
HISER- Joyce Diane Hiser, 79, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at in Columbia, IL. Visitation will be, at Friday, September 27, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Funeral procession will leave Lawlor Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 am, for committal services at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Interment in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019