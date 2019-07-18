|
|
Joyce Horine Joyce M. Horine, 83, of Hartsville, SC, born Saturday, February 22, 1936, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her residence. Joyce worked as a Salesperson for JCPenney. She was a member of the Monday Morning Golf League at Clinton Hills with Karen, Shirley, Dottie, Jeri, and Pat. She was preceded in death by her dear friend, Sharon Zimmerman; Surviving are her son, Donald (Joan) Horine, Jr. of O'Fallon, IL, sister, Patsy (Ernie) Spivey of Hartsville, SC, granddaughter, Jennifer Murphy, longtime friend, Patricia Schemeder. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private burial will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019