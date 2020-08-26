Joyce Joplin Joyce G. Joplin, age 88, formerly of Benton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of 08/12/20 at the Creekwood Nursing Home in Russellville, Kentucky. She had just celebrated her 88th birthday on July 23rd. She was born and raised in Marion, Kentucky; was married to Ransom (Earl) Joplin, who preceded her in death, and they had four children, Terena Joplin of Blaine, Minnesota; Anita (Eric) Joplin-Johnson of Russellville, Kentucky; Marc Joplin of Belleville, Illinois; and Gary Joplin of Freiburg, Germany. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, step grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Her parents and two sisters preceded her in death. She resided in Benton, Illinois, where her children were raised, she was a member of New Life Church of God, and she with her husband managed Derby (Coastal) service station (formerly on West Main Street in Benton) for twenty years prior to his passing. She relocated to Cambridge House Assisted Living in O'Fallon, Illinois nine years ago and spent her final two years in a specialized unit for dementia patients at Creekwood Nursing Home in Russellville, Kentucky. Her strength declined over the past few months and yet her passing still came as a shock. Condolences can be mailed to the Family of Joyce Joplin, c/o 1425 Peace Drive, Belleville, Illinois 62220. Her prearrangements were tended to by Morton and Johnston Funeral Home and she was laid to rest at Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery of Benton, Illinois, next to her long awaited husband. Service: Due to current travel and contact restrictions, the family had decided to forego a funeral service and instead only have a private visitation for immediate family, which was held on 08/15/20 at the funeral home. The family is planning to meet next summer to celebrate her life. As there was no service, there is no need for flowers, so if you would like to make a donation in her memory to any organization doing good in the world, please do so, even if that means buying some flowers for the nurses at your local hospital. Morton & Johnston Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store