Joyce Norma Ladyman Joyce Norma Ladyman, nee Beckmann 84 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on February 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 19, 1936, in Kiel, WI. Joyce was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL. She is survived by her two sons, Mike (Karen) Ladyman of Mongomery, TX, and Tim (Donna) Ladyman of Dupo, IL, her daughter, Cindy (Bill) Harris of Dupo, IL., 8 grandchidlren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ira Ladyman Jr., her parents, Raymond and Freida, nee Rosso, Beckmann and her sister, Jeanette Manis. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Todd Mushaney, officiating. Private interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME, Dupo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020