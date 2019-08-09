|
|
Joyce Reckentin Joyce Marie Reckentin, 69, of Cahokia, Illinois, born May 15, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Autumn Meadows in Cahokia, Illinois. Joyce was very friendly and outgoing. She never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Violet, nee Shaneyfelt, Reeves; two brothers, Clifford and Jerry Reeves; and a sister, Barbara Beeson. Surviving are her husband, William Reckentin, II; her children, LeRoy (Michelle) Schuchardt, Jr. of Colorado and Dawn (Charlie) Busch of Marthasville, MO; a brother, Ervan Reeves of Tennessee; and a granddaughter,Cassie (Nick) Hendrix of Dupo, IL. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to any No Kill Animal Shelter. Visitation: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Life Community Church in Columbia, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019