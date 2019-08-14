|
|
Joyce Schaeffer Joyce Schaeffer, 83 years old of East Carondelet, IL, passed away on August 7, 2019 at Delmar Gardens on the Green, Ballwin, MO. She was born July 9, 1936, in Wolf Lake, IL. Joyce worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert K. Zimmerman DDS from 1960-1980's. She then worked for Columbia Quarry as a scale master until her retirement. She loved her family and friends. Joyce enjoyed fishing, painting, crafting, and reading until Alzheimer's disease took those abilities away. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Ranch; her two grandchildren, Christina (Andrew) Owens, Rebecca (Jason) Owens; her three great-grandchildren, Olivia Owens, Liam Owens, Elizabeth Owens; her two sisters, Doris (Earl) Eugea, Norma (Rodger) Jo Lane; her three nephews, Raymond Eugea, Keith (Katrina) Eugea, Jeffrey (Kim) Lane; her two nieces, Lori (Jim) Woods, Diane (Jim) Bailey; her friend, Greg Harvell; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Schaeffer, Jr.; her father, Louis Miller; her mother, Frieda Miller; her son, David Schaeffer; her father-in-law, Oliver Schaeffer, Sr.; her mother-in-law, Lucille Schaeffer; her son-in-law, Timothy Ranch. Her family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Delmar Gardens on the Green and the Pathways Hospice Group for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Greater Missouri Chapter 9370 Olive Blvd, St Louis, MO 63132 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, IL. Private family interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019