TITUS - Joyce Snyders Titus, 78, passed away September 11, 2020. Joyce was born on February 17, 1942. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17 from 4 7 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday September 18th at 10 am at St. Anselm's Church in Kampsville Burial at St. Barbara's Cemetery, Batchtown. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store