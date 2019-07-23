Joyce Wittlich Joyce Maxine Wittlich of Wichita, Kansas, passed away of congestive heart failure at the age of 71 in her home on June 20, 2019. She had been receiving hospice care since September of 2018 for several medical conditions. Joyce was born on the 6 th of November, 1947 to Helen Maxine (Crawford) Chunn and Joseph Alonzo Chunn in Chester Illinois. She was raised in Evansville, IL and graduated from Sparta High School. There, she mastered the oboe, bassoon, and tenor saxophone. After taking business courses, she worked at Scott Air Force Base as a payroll clerk. Later, she had a long employment with Anderson Motor Freight, where she met her life-long friend, Jan Bichoff of Chesterfield, MO. Joyce and her husband Jack Eugene Wittlich, were married on March 17, 1979. The following year they were blessed with the arrival of their son, Joseph Eugene, after which Joyce enjoyed the pleasures of raising their pride and joy and providing a loving family atmosphere. She was truly a dedicated homemaker. This gave her opportunities to be an active volunteer in Joe's school activities that included serving as president of the PTA. Joyce led a successful campaign to purchase new band uniforms for the District 118 marching band, and co-chaired a bond issue campaign that provided new buildings and numerous school improvements. Always a dedicated mother and efficient household manager, Joyce loved to keep her home in immaculate condition. Her hobbies included flower arranging and gourmet cooking which proved popular when she entertained friends and family. Her kindness and generosity to all were displayed in her devotion to her cats, always considering them part of the family. They were her constant and joyous companions in later life when she spent many years in bed. She died peacefully in her home with Callie and Jack at her side. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, and uncles and is survived by her son and husband, brother-in-law Don (Sue) Wittlich, sister-in-law Jill (Mark) Fleishman, nieces and nephews, andaunts and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Services: A celebration of life will be observed on July 27 th at Governor French Academy in Belleville, IL between the hours of 11:30 and 2 p.m.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019