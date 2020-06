Or Copy this URL to Share

COTTON- Juanita E. Cotton 70, born September 1, 1949, of Swansea, Illinois departed this life Sunday, May 31, 2020 Belleville, Illinois. She was laid to rest in Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 2:00 p. m.



