Juanita Jane Veith
1923 - 2020
Juanita Jane Veith
September 22, 1923 - December 1, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Juanita "Jane" Veith, nee Holtgrewe, 97, of Mascoutah, IL born, Sept. 22, 1923 in St. Louis, MO died, Dec. 1, 2020 at MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL.
Jane was a retired Registered Nurse at the former Scott AFB Hospital. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, the Holy Childhood choir, and the HCCCW in Mascoutah, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert F. and Alma, nee Heath, Holtgrewe, Sr., her husband, Frank Veith, whom she married at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL, a brother, Herbert F. "Fred" Holtgrewe II, and a sister-in-law, Alice Holtgrewe.
She is survived by nieces and a nephew, Kathleen (Paul) Friederich of Belleville, IL, Krista (Steve) Call of O'Fallon, IL, Rick (Ann) Holtgrewe of Mascoutah, IL, Heidi (Ryan) Schmidt of Belleville, IL; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: A private funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Albion, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
