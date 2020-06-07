Juanita Loesche
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Loesche Juanita "Nita" Marie Loesche, age 77 of Collinsville, IL, born August 11, 1942 in Waterloo, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Juanita was a retired compliance officer for Stifel Nicolaus in St. Louis, MO. In her earlier years, she worked at Ralston Purina. After retirement, she co-managed a website "Krazy For Cards." She loved to play bingo, loved the color purple, Neil Diamond, and her coffee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leo and Winifred Virginia nee Jones Miller; and a brother, Robert Miller. She is survived by her husband, Donald Loesche, whom she married February 9, 1979; a daughter, Denise (Peter) Reed of Wilmington, OH; two sons: Dean and Doug Diehl of Collinsville, IL; a grandson, Jonah Reed; a granddaughter, Emma Reed; and a brother, Jerry Miller of Waterloo, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Private memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Father John Beveridge officiating. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved