Juanita Loesche Juanita "Nita" Marie Loesche, age 77 of Collinsville, IL, born August 11, 1942 in Waterloo, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Juanita was a retired compliance officer for Stifel Nicolaus in St. Louis, MO. In her earlier years, she worked at Ralston Purina. After retirement, she co-managed a website "Krazy For Cards." She loved to play bingo, loved the color purple, Neil Diamond, and her coffee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leo and Winifred Virginia nee Jones Miller; and a brother, Robert Miller. She is survived by her husband, Donald Loesche, whom she married February 9, 1979; a daughter, Denise (Peter) Reed of Wilmington, OH; two sons: Dean and Doug Diehl of Collinsville, IL; a grandson, Jonah Reed; a granddaughter, Emma Reed; and a brother, Jerry Miller of Waterloo, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or Anderson Hospital Auxiliary and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Private memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with Father John Beveridge officiating. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.