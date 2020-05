Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHIE- Juanita Richie , nee Sumner, 89, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Saturday, July 12, 1930, in Graves County, KY, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Private interment Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arr. by Kurrus Funeral Home.



