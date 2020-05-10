Juanita Richie Juanita Richie, nee Sumner, 89, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born Saturday, July 12, 1930, in Graves County, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A private, family funeral was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 followed by burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Juanita married her husband, Harry Richie, on March 27, 1948, after dating less than four months. She was fond of saying that she was "almost 18" when they married and that they enjoyed a rich life together for "almost 70 years." She was a gifted homemaker skilled in sewing, cooking, baking pies, and making strawberry jam. Even though she had a large collection of cookbooks , she never stopped clipping recipes from newspapers and magazines. She also had an appreciation for Pampered Chef making sure all of her grandchildren had a complete set of cookware. Each Spring she looked forward to when her bulbs would bloom. Juanita was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairview Heights since 1972, where she served the Lord in the children and youth ministries for many years. She had a natural gift for conversation and could make anyone feel special. Her greatest pride was always her children and their families whose framed photographs were prominently displayed throughout her home. There was no better sound to her ears than being called "Grandma," "Grandmother," or "Grandmomma." She also loved being called "Mia" by the young children whose parents had entrusted her as their caregiver over the years. Along with Harry, Juanita faithfully attended countless sporting events, programs, and concerts of their own grandchildren and the other children she treated like family. She was preceded in death by her husband on September 7, 2017 and is survived by her treasured family: Children Larry and Annette Richie of Salt Lake City, Mike and Jane Ohl Richie of Belleville, Stephanie and David Grove of Swansea; Grandchildren Erica Larsen of Mascoutah, Allison Richie of St. Louis, Nathan Richie of Salt Lake City, Emily Grove of Belleville, Devin Richie of Salt Lake City; Matthew and Jessica Grove of Nashville, Tennessee; Step-granddaughters Lisa and Joe Lowry of Troy, Jennifer Kusmer of O'Fallon; Step-great-grandson Jackson Lowry of Troy. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association to help fund research for the disease that affected her husband.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.