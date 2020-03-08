|
|
Juanita Young Juanita M. Young, nee Woods, age 95, of Fairview Heights, IL born on March 29, 1924 in Little Rock, AR, and peacefully passed away on February 24, 2020 at Memorial Care Center, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Young; and her parents, Robert and Jimmie Woods, nee Holden. Juanita is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, David L. Young; her sons, Ronald (Connie) Young of Redondo Beach, CA and Rodney "Bobby" (Carla) Young of Minneapolis, MN, and their sister, Liz Mobley of Swansea, IL; her grandchildren, Christopher Young, Donald (Nicole) Young, Jr., Melanie (Philip) Sheridan, David R. (Kailey) Young, Lauren (Dani) Young, and Taylor (Colin) Sandeman. She is also survived by their first godchild, Monica Jenkins, as well as several other loving godchildren from St. Regis Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.bcrf.org. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 9409 Holy Cross Rd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020