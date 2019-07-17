Judalon Sparks Judalon C. Sparks nee Rhoads 65 of Dupo, IL., born October 11, 1953 in E St. Louis, IL., passed away on July 14, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Sparks retired from Medicate Pharmacy in E St. Louis, IL., she was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and loved to support the Needy Paws and Moms On A Mission, she also loved playing on the casino. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Betty Younger, Rhoads, 1 brother Eric Rhoads and 1 sister Valarie Rhoads. 1 granddaughter Alex Fleming. Surviving are her husband of 38 years James L. Sparks III, her children Shawn Fleming of Dupo, IL., Jason L. (Michelle) Fleming of St. Louis, MO., James L. (Peggy) Sparks IV of Boonville, MS., Craig (Connie) Sparks of Boonville, MS., David (Gayle) Sparks of Boonville, MS. 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. She was a dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at the following braunfh.com Memorial may be made to Moms On A Mission in Dupo, IL Visitation: will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Private cremation to follow.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 17, 2019