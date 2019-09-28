|
Judith Beckner Judith A. Beckner, nee Scheibel, 76, of Belleville, IL, born November 6, 1942, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lebanon Care Center, Lebanon, IL. Mrs. Beckner worked at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL, before her retirement. Judith enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, and Sunday drives with her husband. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother with a terrific sense of humor and never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred, nee Travous, Scheibel, and a brother-in-law, Charles Wilson. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Jack C. Beckner, whom she married on June 18, 1960, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL; two sons, Wade R. Beckner of El Paso, TX, and Dale J. Beckner of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Teresa J. (James) Lewis of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren, Susan Williams, Miranda Beckner, Nathanial Beckner, Taylor Lewis, Ethan Lewis, and Noah Lewis; three brothers, William (Karen) Scheibel of Newington, CT, Stephen (Tobie) Scheibel of Orchard Lake, MI, and Jeffrey (Andrea) Scheibel of Loveland, OH; a sister, Kay Ellen, nee Scheibel, Wilson of Roanoke, VA; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Belleville Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019