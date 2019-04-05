Home

Judith C. Burns-Besse Judith Burns-Besse, nee Wittlich 75, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. She was born on Wednesday, August 18, 1943, in Belleville, IL. Judith retired from AAFES as a Visual Merchandiser and was a Life Long Artist. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was also a member of the Amateur Trap Shooters Association. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Catherine nee, Matysik, Wittlich. Surviving are her Husband, Ronald C. Besse of Belleville, IL, 6 Children; Todd Burns of Dallas, TX, Robyn (Greg) Chulski of Grand Rapids, MI, Tim (Michelle) Burns of Fults, IL, Brian (Amy) Besse of St. Louis, MO, Barbara (Brent) Morris of Wildwood, MO, Ronald Besse of Eureka, MO, Sister, Janelle (Ronald) Neff of Fairview Heights, IL; 14 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren, Dear Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials, In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Visitation: will be held 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral: services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019
