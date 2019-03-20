|
Judith Kay Call Judith Call (nee Lusted), 80, of Belleville, IL., born July 22, 1938 in St. Louis, MO., passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in O'Fallon, IL. Judith retired from Allsup after almost 30 years of service. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church and Red Hat Society. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Judith was happily married to Larry Call for over forty years and he preceded her in death. She is also preceded by her parents Elmer W. Lusted and Jacqueline Mae Lusted (nee Smith) and daughter Christine Follis. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, David (Dawn) Panhorst; grandchildren, Patrick, Renay, Cory, Danny, Ross Jr., and Brandon; 4 great-grandchildren and many friends In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Additional condolences may be offered online at LakeViewFuneralHm.com. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Westview Baptist Church, 2500 Sullivan Dr, Swansea, IL 62226. Interment will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019