1943 - 2020
Judith Cooper Judith Marie Cooper nee Walsh, 76, of Shiloh, IL passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Judy was born December 20, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL. She was a former legal secretary and a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Judy's hobbies included being on a Tuesday night bowling league at St. Clair Bowl, traveling with family, and spending time with her family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Virginia (nee Novak) Walsh; husband, Lynn W. Cooper; son, Keith M. Cooper; and brothers, Thomas Walsh and Francis Walsh. Surviving are her children, Christopher Cooper of Stockbridge, GA and Debra Keller of Evansville, IN; siblings, Patricia (Don) Sullivan of Des Peres, MO, Mary (Robert) Olsen of Des Peres, MO, and Denise McNabb of Roanoke, VA; and grandchildren, Amanda, Lauren, Kaleigh, Krista, Justin Cooper and Brooke Hettenhausen. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions by the state and CDC, all visitation, funeral, and burial will be private. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020.
