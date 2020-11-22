1/1
Judith Dill
1949 - 2020
Judith Dill
September 16, 1949 - November 15, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Judith Ann Dill, nee Haverman, 71, of Freeburg, IL, born September 16, 1949, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Ft. Myers, FL.
Mrs. Dill had an infectious laugh and always had a smile on her face. She was the life of the party and enjoyed karaoke. Over the years Judy rescued many dogs and found them loving homes. She loved her own puppies, Charlie and Lucy. Judith loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She also enjoyed her winter trips to Florida with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph P. and Doris, nee White, Haverman.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald Dill; her children, Mark (Mandy) Dill of Freeburg, IL, Cindy Erickson of Oswego, IL, and Lindsay Dill of Hecker, IL; and four grandchildren, Ty and Brady Dill of Freeburg, IL, and Owen and Lexi Erickson of Oswego, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: A drive by visitation will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL.
Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
