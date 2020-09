EAKER - Judith "Judy" Eaker, 60, of O'Fallon died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Pontoon Beach, IL. She was born on June 14, 1960 in Granite City, IL. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service at 12pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Heritage Baptist Church 3716 Ruth in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton, IL. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home



