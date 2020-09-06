Judith Feldworth

FELDWORTH - Judith Ann Feldworth, 73, of St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born December 28, 1946 in Granite City, IL. A visitation will be held at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required and a limited number of visitors are allowed at one time. The burial will be private. Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home.



