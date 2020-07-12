1/1
Judith Gruchala
Judith Gruchala Judith Gruchala, nee Reinholt, 77, of Freeburg, IL, born July 27, 1942, in Indiana, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence. Judith was a loving Mom and Grammy. She will be missed dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Gruchala, whom she married on June 21, 1968, and who died on November 26, 2006; and her parents, Roy and Lottie, nee Hoover, Reinholt. Surviving are three daughters, Tricia (Doug) Meyer, Karen (Scott) Gregg, and Diana (Alex) Richey; two sons, Chris (Angela) Gruchala and Daniel Gruchala; and six grandchildren, Meagan, Jeremy, Isaac, Kalina, Ashley and Jordan. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Services: Private family services will be held with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
