Judith Haeffner Judith Ann "White" Haeffner, 77 of Collinsville, Illinois born on April 2, 1943 departed this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in O'Fallon, Illinois. Judy graduated from Collinsville High School (CHS) class of 1961 and enjoyed being a full-time Mother for 12 years. In 2005, she retired from the United States Air Force, 375th Contracting Squadron as a Purchasing Specialist and Contracting Officer. She attended Revive First Assembly of God Church, in Collinsville, Illinois. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Jack. Twin sons, Thomas Michael Haeffner and Timothy John Haeffner both of Collinsville, Illinois and daughter Dana Sue Koch of Swansea, Illinois. Two granddaughters Maebree Ann Koch and Madelyn Alice Koch both of Swansea, Illinois. During Judy's life, she was the owner of one in-house puppy named Cassie. Cassie was made to fulfill every mood, happy or sad that was possessed by the Haeffners. Judy enjoyed listening to Bob Seger's original songs, dancing for exercise, as well as viewing her miniature hand-made green house and her personally reconditioned 1970 Buick Gran Sport convertible. Judy was preceded in death by her first born daughter Shanna, her parents, John and Alice White, brothers William Earl White, twins, Ray and Roy White, sister-in-law Mary White of Red Bud, and a niece Kathy White, formerly of Red Bud Illinois, brother-in-law Anthony Peters of Montgomery, Vermont. Surviving are Kenneth White and Beverly White of Highland, Illinois, a sister-in-law Shirley White of Granite City, Illinois and beloved sister Alice Laverne (Susie) Peters of Montgomery, Vermont. Judy also leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews. No floral offerings by Judy's request. Memorials are to be made for YOUR good feeling-perhaps purchasing a total meal for an unsuspecting needy family. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm, Friday August 21, 2020. At Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Graveside Service: Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville, Illinois.