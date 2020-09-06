Judith Harris

Judith A. Harris Judith A. Harris (nee Pfaff) formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away after a twelve year battle with multiple myeloma. Judy was born to Russell and Ruby (Carter) Pfaff in Carlinville, Illinois. Robert D. Harris and Judy now residing in Granbury, Texas enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Allene and Don Miller of New Orleans, Louisiana; Nancy Pfaff of Carbondale, Illinois; and Richard Chasteen of Maryville, Illinois. She is survived by her siblings Jerre Pfaff and Patricia Chasteen, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Memorials may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store