1/1
Judith Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Harris Judith A. Harris (nee Pfaff) formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away after a twelve year battle with multiple myeloma. Judy was born to Russell and Ruby (Carter) Pfaff in Carlinville, Illinois. Robert D. Harris and Judy now residing in Granbury, Texas enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Allene and Don Miller of New Orleans, Louisiana; Nancy Pfaff of Carbondale, Illinois; and Richard Chasteen of Maryville, Illinois. She is survived by her siblings Jerre Pfaff and Patricia Chasteen, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Memorials may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved