Judith Jane "Judie" Levin
October 12, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Judith Jane "Judie" Levin, 78, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois went to be with the Lord at 1:04 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home with her family at her side. She was born February 25, 1942 in Granite City, a daughter of Irene (Terry) Potts of Edwardsville and the late Clifford Potts. She married Roger W. Levin on November 4, 1961 in Dupo, Illinois and he survives. She had retired in 2002 from the Granite City School District after over 25 years of service as a cook and custodian. She was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City and an Auxiliary member of The Gideon's International. She was a member of "The Pig Travel Group" and enjoyed her years of traveling and get togethers with her friends. She enjoyed her days of crocheting, reading, traveling and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 59 years and her mother, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Kevin Romine of Houston, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Michelle Levin of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Greg and Stacy Levin of Alhambra; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Romine, Jeff Romine and fiancé, Alexis, Travis Romine and fiancé, Alyson, Alisha and husband Andy Letarte, Matthew Levin, Gracy Levin and Wil Levin; four great grandchildren, Hannah, Luke, Olivia and Connor; two sisters, Terry DeVrieze of Granite City and Darlene Demaree of Mitchell; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Glenn "Tom" Puhse.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to Mosaic Pregnancy and Health Center, 2019 Johnson Road in Granite City, IL 62040 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com