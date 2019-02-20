Rev. Judith Johnson Rev. Judith Johnson nee Schinke,75, of O'Fallon, IL, born November22, 1943 in Downy, CAreceived her wings on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her daughter's home in Columbia, IL with the comfort of family by her side. Judith was the fifth of seven children. She started working at an early age as an engraver in her family's business. At age 17 she met her true love David Johnson and they married on February 12, 1961 in California. Judith and David had 4 children. While living in Florida, they opened their own electrical business. After closing the business, Judith focused solely on her family and eventually landed in Illinois. In 1980 she received her GED and then later, her real estate license. In 1985, Judith and David parted ways and Judith found a new path in life and became a servant of God. Before his death in 2012, Judith and David were once again reunited. Judith was Ordained Minister 1992 A.I.G.A. DeSoto, MO, Head Minister of Healing Team and Prayer Mafia, Church Counselor/Senior Prayer Director, Millstadt, IL, Co-Pastor of Living Waters Ministries Church, Mascoutah, IL, Co-Pastor of Living Waters Ministries, Ministry of Criminal Justice St. Clair County, Volunteer at Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center Ministry, Centralia, IL, Volunteer at Correctional Center Ministry. She also counseled ministers and people across the United States. Judith is the author of the books "Blood Brother" and "God's Healing Team". Judith was preceded in death by her first love, David Johnson Sr.; parents, Traverse and Nita Schinke nee Stolp; siblings, Marna Jean Leonard, June Marie Schinke, Charles Schinke, and Travis Schinke; and grandchildren James Breeding Jr. and Alicia Hilburn. Judith is survived by her children,Richard Johnson of O'Fallon, IL, David Johnson of Columbia, IL, Tammy (James) Breeding of Columbia, IL, and Donald (Cheryl) Johnson of Singer, LA; son, roommates, Rev. Barbara Woods and Mike Goedel; and eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, precious friends, family and loved ones. Memorial tributes may be made to at wish.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Will be held Saturday, February23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Darren McCormick officiating.



