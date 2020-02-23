|
Judith Steffen Judith K. Steffen, nee Smith, 80, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, July 19, 1939 in Mount Carmel, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Judy was an office manager for a medical practice in Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph W. and Grayce, nee Smith, Smith; brothers, Edward Smith, Howard Smith and Ralph Smith; grandson, Marc Jo Leitensdorfer. Surviving are her husband, Earl Steffen of Belleville, IL; children, Vickii (Keith) Flaxbeard of Bartelso, IL, Ed (Sandy) Hodgkins of Edgewater, FL, Jim Hodgkins of Belleville, IL, Ron (Rhonda) Hodgkins of Millstadt, IL, Doug (Rhonda Rettle) Hodgkins of Addieville, IL, Linda (Scott Sherwood) Janssen of Mascoutah, IL, Douglas Steffen of Haydon, CO, Sandra (Joel) Ruiz of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Shawn, Brian and Christopher Hodgkins, Hollie Hodgkins, Christi (Kevin) Schrader, Jimmy (Danielle) Hodgkins, Steven (Rachel) Hodgkins, Abby and Emily Hodgkins, Alex Janssen, Sydney Steffen, Samantha, Sabrina, Serafina and Gabriel Ruiz, Ryan and Amanda Bauer; great-grandchildren, Halie and Nick Schrader and Charli Rose Hodgkins. Memorials may be made to the Family Hospice or . Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020