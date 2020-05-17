Judith L. Heimann
HEIMANN- Judith L. Heimann, age 63, of Aviston, born July 7, 1956 in Highland, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Wilke. All services will be private. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Funeral Home
535 North 5th Street
Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7144
