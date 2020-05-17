HEIMANN- Judith L. Heimann, age 63, of Aviston, born July 7, 1956 in Highland, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent Wilke. All services will be private. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.