Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Lowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Lowe Obituary
Judith Lowe Judith Maxine Lowe, nee Mosbacher, 75, of Cahokia, Illinois, born May 3, 1944, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Judith was a retired biologist from Centreville Township Hospital and was also formerly employed by St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis, IL. She was a member of Parents Without Partners and other widow support groups. She was an excellent cake baker and decorator. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lowe; her former husband, Maurice Nicholson; her parents, William and Maxine, nee Wilson, Mosbacher; and a grandmother, Frances Trokey. Surviving are two sons, Daniel and Timothy Nicholson, both of Cahokia, IL; her siblings, Barbara Stepp of Cahokia, IL, Ronald (Sandra) Mosbacher of Hillsboro, MO, and Mary (Kevin) Gagen of Belleville, IL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolence may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or . Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Burial will be in Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now