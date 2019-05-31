Judith Lowe Judith Maxine Lowe, nee Mosbacher, 75, of Cahokia, Illinois, born May 3, 1944, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Judith was a retired biologist from Centreville Township Hospital and was also formerly employed by St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis, IL. She was a member of Parents Without Partners and other widow support groups. She was an excellent cake baker and decorator. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lowe; her former husband, Maurice Nicholson; her parents, William and Maxine, nee Wilson, Mosbacher; and a grandmother, Frances Trokey. Surviving are two sons, Daniel and Timothy Nicholson, both of Cahokia, IL; her siblings, Barbara Stepp of Cahokia, IL, Ronald (Sandra) Mosbacher of Hillsboro, MO, and Mary (Kevin) Gagen of Belleville, IL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolence may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or . Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Burial will be in Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois.



