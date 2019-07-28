|
Judith McCracken Judith "Judy" B. McCracken, nee Livingston, 75, of East Carondelet, Illinois, born August 29, 1943, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. Judy loved and supported her children and grand kids. She was a lover of animals and a big fan of no kill shelters in the area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Skippy" McCracken and her parents, Charley and Margie, nee Morgan, Livingston. Surviving are her children, Tracy (Lawrence) Berman of Red Bud, IL, Michael (Sherri) McCracken of Waterloo, IL, and Jenny (David) Geralds of Red Bud, IL; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Chris) Tripp, Lisa (Chris) Deterding, Ashley (Justin) Byrd, and Olivia Geralds; and seven great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, couisn, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Helping Strays in Waterloo, IL. Service: In following Judy's wishes, a private cremation was to be held. Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL was entrusted with the services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 28, 2019