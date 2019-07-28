Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith McCracken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith McCracken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith McCracken Obituary
Judith McCracken Judith "Judy" B. McCracken, nee Livingston, 75, of East Carondelet, Illinois, born August 29, 1943, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. Judy loved and supported her children and grand kids. She was a lover of animals and a big fan of no kill shelters in the area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Skippy" McCracken and her parents, Charley and Margie, nee Morgan, Livingston. Surviving are her children, Tracy (Lawrence) Berman of Red Bud, IL, Michael (Sherri) McCracken of Waterloo, IL, and Jenny (David) Geralds of Red Bud, IL; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Chris) Tripp, Lisa (Chris) Deterding, Ashley (Justin) Byrd, and Olivia Geralds; and seven great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, couisn, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Helping Strays in Waterloo, IL. Service: In following Judy's wishes, a private cremation was to be held. Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL was entrusted with the services.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Download Now