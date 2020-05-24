Judith Miller Judith Ann Miller, born December 22, 1944 in Kaywood, KY, transitioned to eternal life May 18, 2020 at her home. Private services will be held at a later time. Judith had a heart for all children and was loved by all who knew her. She was an active member of American Legion Post 58, of Freeburg Illinois. She loved the beach, birds and wildlife, and was passionate about family. Surviors include Dina Rogers (Mullen), her 2 daughters, Shy Ann Rogers, Jamie and husband Sean and their 2 children; daughter Charlene Warfel Johnson), her children Jacob Tolin, Sarah Tolin, Josh Tolin, Jonathan Tolin, wife Cassie and their 2 children; son Mark Johnson and his two children, Alex Johnson and Mary Johnson; daughter Terri Morstatter (Johnson) and her 2 children Zachary Johnson, Ashley Johnson and her 2 children.



