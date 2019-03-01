|
Judith A. Modrusic Judith Modrusic, 76, of Madison passed away February 25, 2019. She was born July 13, 1942 in Granite City IL. She married Frank Modrusic, July 7 1966. She is surived by Sister Janice (Rick) Laskey of St. Charles MO Brothers Thomas (Robin) Ostresh of Granite City Il Michael (Tina) Ostresh of Granite City Il and many nieces and nephews and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents George Ostresh and Lottie Huber; husband Frank Modrusic and brother Richard Ostrich Memorial contributions can be made to APA Animal Shelter of Granite City. Visitation: will be held from 10 am -12 noon, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City. Funeral: service to follow visitation at 12 noon Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery of Granite City IL Arrangements handled by THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOMES, Granite City, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019