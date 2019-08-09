|
Judith Nowak Judith M. Nowak, age 81 of Fairview Heights, passed away on July 4, 2019. She is survived by her children Byron (Dee Dee) Nowak, Christopher (Jackie) Nowak, Gerald Nowak, Douglas Nowak and Kathleen (David) Sliment. She is also survived by grandchildren Sean Nowak, Rhaisha Canty, Elaine Nowak, Steven Nowak, Alex Nowak, Erika Nowak, David Sliment Jr., Bradley Sliment; and great grandchildren Declan Dobbs, Jace Dobbs, Lillian Miles, Oliver Peifer, Taylor Nowak, Dalton Nowak, Sophie Nowak, Sofia Sliment, and Emma Sliment. Memorial donations are suggested to eh Human Society, of . Service: A memorial gathering will be held from 1 pm - 2pm Sunday, August 11 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 2 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019