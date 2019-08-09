Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Nowak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Nowak Obituary
Judith Nowak Judith M. Nowak, age 81 of Fairview Heights, passed away on July 4, 2019. She is survived by her children Byron (Dee Dee) Nowak, Christopher (Jackie) Nowak, Gerald Nowak, Douglas Nowak and Kathleen (David) Sliment. She is also survived by grandchildren Sean Nowak, Rhaisha Canty, Elaine Nowak, Steven Nowak, Alex Nowak, Erika Nowak, David Sliment Jr., Bradley Sliment; and great grandchildren Declan Dobbs, Jace Dobbs, Lillian Miles, Oliver Peifer, Taylor Nowak, Dalton Nowak, Sophie Nowak, Sofia Sliment, and Emma Sliment. Memorial donations are suggested to eh Human Society, of . Service: A memorial gathering will be held from 1 pm - 2pm Sunday, August 11 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 2 pm.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake View Funeral Home
Download Now